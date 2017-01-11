Wed, 11 January 2017 at 7:00 am
Kate Beckinsale Enjoys Girls Night Out in WeHo
Kate Beckinsale tries to cover her face as she makes her way into Craig’s restaurant on Monday night (January 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 43-year-old actress looked chic in silk pants and a white coat as she grabbed dinner with her friends.
Later that night, Kate took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and and friend at dinner.
“Actually quite distracted by a flashback to your elderly grapes @johannafrancesbyer,” Kate captioned the below pic.
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Kate Beckinsale
