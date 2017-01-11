Kate Middleton Stuns While Visiting Children's Center

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she greets the crowds while stepping out on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in London, England.

The newly 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in a blue dress as she joined husband Prince William for a day of royal duties.

Kate and Prince William visited the Child Bereavement UK Center where they meet with children and their families.

The center supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing a loss.

