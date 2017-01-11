Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 5:26 pm

Kate Middleton Stuns While Visiting Children's Center

Kate Middleton Stuns While Visiting Children's Center

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she greets the crowds while stepping out on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in London, England.

The newly 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in a blue dress as she joined husband Prince William for a day of royal duties.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

Kate and Prince William visited the Child Bereavement UK Center where they meet with children and their families.

The center supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing a loss.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Prince William arriving at the center…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 01
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 02
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 03
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 04
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 05
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 06
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 07
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 08
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 09
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 10
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 11
kate middleton stuns while visiting childrens center 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here