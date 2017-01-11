Top Stories
Wed, 11 January 2017 at 6:03 pm

Kim Kardashian Heads to Dubai Following Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Kim Kardashian Heads to Dubai Following Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Kim Kardashian is on her way to Dubai for her first business obligation since being robbed last year.

The 36-year-old reality star was spotted making her way through LAX airport with Scott Disick on Wednesday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

Her trip comes just days after the French authorities arrested numerous suspects in her robbery case.

Kim is headed to Dubai for a makeup masterclass with her celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Before departing, Kim took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Scott from a recent backyard party.

“on our way #dubai,” she captioned the sweet photo.

We’re glad that Kim is traveling with someone close to her like Scott by her side!

