Kim Kardashian's Paris Driver Released After Robbery Arrest

French police has released Kim Kardashian‘s driver and two other suspects in relation to her Paris robbery back in October.

There are 13 suspects still in custody, the Associated Press reports. Authorities believe that the robbery could have been an inside job. The names of the three people released from custody have not yet been revealed.

Those who were arrested range in ages from 23 to 72. Several have prior crimes to their name.

So far, Kim‘s stolen jewels have not been recovered, and a French investigator may have to come to the United States to speak with Kim further.