Wed, 11 January 2017 at 11:45 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Stylishly Runs Errands Around Town

Kourtney Kardashian Stylishly Runs Errands Around Town

Kourtney Kardashian lets her hair down as she runs errands on Tuesday afternoon (January 10) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 37-year-old tv personality showed off some cleavage in a velvet blazer, ripped jeans, and booties as she stepped out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney‘s reported on-again beau Scott Disick recently jetted off to Dubai to accompany Kim Kardashian on her first public appearance since her robbery in Paris.

In case you missed it, Kourtney and Scott enjoyed a family vacation with their three kids in Aspen for the holidays.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

