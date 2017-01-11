Kylie Jenner Looks Sexy on Date Night with Tyga

Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she leaves dinner with boyfriend Tyga on Tuesday night (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

the 19-year-old tv personality went super sexy in a low cut white dress with thigh-high slit as she enjoyed date night with her rapper beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Earlier that night, Kylie attended the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards with Balmain designer and close family friend Olivier Rousteing.

10+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Tyga leaving the restaurant together…