Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:13 am

Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, & Dove Cameron Step Out for Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards!

Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, & Dove Cameron Step Out for Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards!

Kylie Jenner joined lots of Young Hollywood stars while honoring the best in the fashion and beauty world at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards!

The 19-year-old reality star was at the event to help honor Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing with the Icon Designer award on Tuesday (January 10) at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif.

Other stars in attendance were Pretty Little LiarsShay Mitchell, Hairspray Live‘s Dove Cameron, The Flash‘s Kiersey Clemons, X-Men‘s Alexandra Shipp, Scream QueensSkyler Samuels, and singers Olivia Holt and Justine Skye.

FYI: Kylie is wearing a Balmain Resort top and skirt. Dove is wearing an Herve Leger dress, Casadei shoes, a Coach choker, and Amrapali earrings. Alexandra is wearing a Solace London Resort dress.

