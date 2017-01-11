Lady Gaga Continues to Prepare for the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga struts her way down friend Bradley Cooper‘s driveway as she leaves his house on Monday (January 9) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 30-year-old rocked an all black outfit as she carried a purse shaped as a football as a nod to her upcoming 2017 Super Bowl performance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Gaga has been busy rehearsing for her upcoming Halftime Show performance at the Super Bowl held on February 5.

The following night, Gaga took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her fans for always believing her over the years.

“Sending love to little monsters. I’m having a Million Reasons moment thinking about how grateful I am to have had such amazing fans all these years. You are a creative and passionate community thank you for loving me so much that we made it to the Super Bowl together. You’ll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together. #superbowl” Gaga captioned the below selfie.