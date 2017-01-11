Top Stories
Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:10 pm

Lena Dunham: 'I Wouldn't Do Another Show That Starred Four White Girls'

Lena Dunham: 'I Wouldn't Do Another Show That Starred Four White Girls'

Lena Dunham takes the cover of Nylon magazine’s February 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 30-year-old Girls actress had to share with the mag:

On what she’d change about Girls: “I wouldn’t do another show that starred four white girls…When I wrote the pilot I was 23…I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn’t know, and not trying to stick a black girl in without understanding the nuance of what her experience of hipster Brooklyn was.”

On Donald Trump: “It’s going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated. The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration. Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history—or it will.”

On public criticism: “I used to think the worst thing in the world could be for someone to have a thought about you that you didn’t have yourself. Now I’m like, ‘Have at it, guys!’”

For more from Lena, visit Nylon.com.
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 01
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 02
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 03
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 04
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 05
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 06
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 07
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 08
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 09
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 10
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 11
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 12
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 13
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 14
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 15
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 16
lena dunham nylon magazine february 2017 17

Credit: Sofia Sanchez & Mauro Mongiello
Posted to: Lena Dunham, Magazine

