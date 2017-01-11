Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:00 am

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Return to the Red Carpet!

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Return to the Red Carpet!

Lindsay Lohan blows a kiss while walking the red carpet at the Firenze4Ever 14th Edition Party on Monday (January 9) in Florence, Italy.

This was the first time that the 30-year-old actress has walked a red carpet in nearly seven months, though she has been photographed at official events during that time period.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay is sadly not keeping up with fans on social media anymore these days. All of her posts on Instagram have been deleted and most of her tweets have been as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan makes her retun to the red carpet 01
lindsay lohan makes her retun to the red carpet 02
lindsay lohan makes her retun to the red carpet 03
lindsay lohan makes her retun to the red carpet 04
lindsay lohan makes her retun to the red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here