Lorde, Charli XCX & Carly Rae Jepsen Want to Form the Ultimate Girl Band

Lorde, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen are ready to form your new favorite girl band.

The trio snapped a cute photo together while attending the Ally Coalition benefit in support of homeless LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ equality last month in New York City and they totally look like a girl group.

“can we form a hot girl band one day? @carlyraejepsen @charli_xcx,” Lorde asked on her Twitter, after seeing the photo trio posing together.

Charli chimed in, writing, “WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo????”

It sounds like Carly was totally on board too!

We hope this group becomes a real thing one day!

