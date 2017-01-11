Lorde, Charli XCX & Carly Rae Jepsen Want to Form the Ultimate Girl Band
Lorde, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen are ready to form your new favorite girl band.
The trio snapped a cute photo together while attending the Ally Coalition benefit in support of homeless LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ equality last month in New York City and they totally look like a girl group.
“can we form a hot girl band one day? @carlyraejepsen @charli_xcx,” Lorde asked on her Twitter, after seeing the photo trio posing together.
Charli chimed in, writing, “WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo????”
It sounds like Carly was totally on board too!
We hope this group becomes a real thing one day!
can we form a hot girl band one day? @carlyraejepsen @charli_xcx https://t.co/AirVHzgnZP
— Lorde (@lorde) January 10, 2017
Click inside to read the rest of their conversation…
@lorde @carlyraejepsen WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo????
— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 10, 2017
Hell yes😎 https://t.co/KgXzvaR5xF
— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) January 11, 2017