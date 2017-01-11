Margot Robbie Makes First Official Appearance as a Newlywed!

Margot Robbie looks gorgeous while stepping out for her first official appearance at an event since becoming a newlywed!

The 26-year-old actress stepped out to honor her makeup artist Pati Dubroff with an award at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards on Tuesday (January 10) at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Some of my favorite #marieclaire covers I’ve had the good fortune to work on over the years.. I am super excited for the #imagemakers awards tonight.. i still can’t believe they are honoring me with the ‘Icon’ award,” Pati captioned the below Instagram pic.

Margot tied the knot with her longtime love Tom Ackerley almost a month ago in Australia!

Other stars stepping out at the event included Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, Entourage‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui, and The Wall‘s Chris Hardwick with wife Lydia Hearst.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Valentino outfit and Graziela Gems earrings.