Wed, 11 January 2017 at 9:19 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Meet For Dinner After Surfing Session

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Meet For Dinner After Surfing Session

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are continuing to get in quality time after celebrating the holidays together!

The cute couple were spotted grabbing a meal with friends at a private club on Tuesday (January 11) in Malibu, Calif.

The day before, Liam headed to the beach to catch some waves with a male pal.

Liam totally hit the waves like a pro and was later seen going shirtless as he took off his wet suit and headed back to his car.

Miley and Liam have been enjoying each other’s company over the holiday season and shared some super cute photos from their time together.

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Shirtless

