Wed, 11 January 2017 at 6:32 pm

Molly Sims Welcomes Third Child with Husband Scott Stuber!

Molly Sims Welcomes Third Child with Husband Scott Stuber!

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber are parents again!

The couple welcomed their third child, son Grey Douglas, on Tuesday (January 10), Molly shared on Instagram.

Grey joins big sister 21-month-old Scarlett and big brother four-year-old Brooks.

Molly first announced she was pregnant back in August.

“Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed #tribeof5,” Molly captioned the below pic.

Congrats to the growing family!

