Top Stories
Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:50 pm

Naomie Harris Had To Lie Flat In Her Dress Before Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet!

Naomie Harris Had To Lie Flat In Her Dress Before Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet!

Naomie Harris looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet in her Armani Couture dress at the 2017 Golden Globes – but it was a total mission to get there without any wrinkles!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old Moonlight star revealed she had to lie completely flat for her whole car journey to the ceremony to prevent the dress from wrinkling.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomie Harris

“My dress had these little crystals on it and they were all sewn in by hand. There were sewn by this lovely guy called Leonardo from Armani and flew from Milan, didn’t speak a word of English, but he flew from Milan to fit me into the dress,” Naomie explained to Jimmy. “And he just had so much love and care for this dress, like it was a baby or something, that I just felt awful about the idea of wrinkling it. I got him to carry me, like a child, to the car and then lay me flat.”

Click inside to watch more after the cut…


Naomie Harris on Golden Globes Date & Dress

FYI: Naomie is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress with Rupert Sanderson shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Naomie Harris making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live


Naomie Harris – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Naomie Harris – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Just Jared on Facebook
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 01
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 02
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 03
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 04
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 05
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 06
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 07
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 08
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 09
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 10
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 11
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 12
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 13
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 14
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 15
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 16
naomie harris had to lie flat in her dress before golden globes 2017 red carpet 17

Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Naomie Harris, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here