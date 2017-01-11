Naomie Harris Had To Lie Flat In Her Dress Before Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet!

Naomie Harris looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet in her Armani Couture dress at the 2017 Golden Globes – but it was a total mission to get there without any wrinkles!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old Moonlight star revealed she had to lie completely flat for her whole car journey to the ceremony to prevent the dress from wrinkling.

“My dress had these little crystals on it and they were all sewn in by hand. There were sewn by this lovely guy called Leonardo from Armani and flew from Milan, didn’t speak a word of English, but he flew from Milan to fit me into the dress,” Naomie explained to Jimmy. “And he just had so much love and care for this dress, like it was a baby or something, that I just felt awful about the idea of wrinkling it. I got him to carry me, like a child, to the car and then lay me flat.”

Naomie Harris on Golden Globes Date & Dress

FYI: Naomie is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress with Rupert Sanderson shoes.

