Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:53 pm

Nicole Kidman on Donald Trump: We 'Need to Support Whoever Is the President'

Nicole Kidman on Donald Trump: We 'Need to Support Whoever Is the President'

Nicole Kidman is calling for Americans to rally for around the man elected to the President – Donald Trump.

“[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president,” Nicole said to UK television host Victoria Derbyshire. “That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, it happened, and let’s go.”

Nicole was also asked about marriage equality, adding, “people love each other and want that to be acknowledged legally—because that’s protection, as well as saying you are committed. And commitment is a wonderful thing.”

Donald has been in hot water over the past two days after Russia allegedly had compromising information on the President-elect. Donald has denied these rumors.
