Robert De Niro Defends Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Robert De Niro is standing up for Meryl Streep after her emotional and powerful speech at the Golden Globes.

Meryl‘s speech was met with some controversy as the Oscar-winning actress called out Donald Trump‘s behavior but her longtime friend Robert is standing by her side.

“What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully,” Robert wrote in a note to Meryl.

He added, “I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements.”

“Meryl –

What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up.

We love you.

Bob“