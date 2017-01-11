Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:33 am

Russia Denies 'Golden Showers' Report, Donald Trump Reacts on Twitter

Russia Denies 'Golden Showers' Report, Donald Trump Reacts on Twitter

A Russia spokesperson for Vladimir Putin is denying that the country has compromising information on Donald Trump (he allegedly ordered “golden showers” while staying in a hotel in the county).

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the story was a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.” He added the Kremlin “does not engage in collecting compromising material.”

“It is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations,” Dmitry added (via CBS News), adding “In English, it is called pulp fiction. Surely, we should react to it with the same sense of humor.”

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 11) after Russia responded, and among other things, asked his followers if “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Click inside to read Donald Trump’s entire Twitter rant…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
  • MFGBali

    Well if it’s true, it’s time to start covering everything in the WH with plastic.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    He’s a notorious germaphobe. Like him or hate him, it’s highly unlikely he would let people urinate near him.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here