Russia Denies 'Golden Showers' Report, Donald Trump Reacts on Twitter

A Russia spokesperson for Vladimir Putin is denying that the country has compromising information on Donald Trump (he allegedly ordered “golden showers” while staying in a hotel in the county).

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the story was a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.” He added the Kremlin “does not engage in collecting compromising material.”

“It is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations,” Dmitry added (via CBS News), adding “In English, it is called pulp fiction. Surely, we should react to it with the same sense of humor.”

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 11) after Russia responded, and among other things, asked his followers if “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Click inside to read Donald Trump’s entire Twitter rant…