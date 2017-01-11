Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

It looks like Selena Gomez and The Weekend might be a new item!

The 24-year-old songstress and 26-year-old singer were spotted getting pretty cozy as they headed out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday night (January 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

In photos shared by TMZ, Selena can be seen wrapping her arms around The Weeknd before he turns to give her a kiss on the lips!

The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid, who is the sister of Sel‘s good friend Gigi Hadid so we hope this doesn’t cause any drama!

