Taylor Swift Wants to Make Her Home a Historical Landmark

Taylor Swift wants to turn her home into a local historical landmark!

The 27-year-old entertainer requested that her Beverly Hills home be considered by the Cultural Heritage Commission to receive the landmark status, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

The six-bedroom, five-bath mansion formally belonged to legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, who built it in 1934.

The home also features a library, card room, theatre and a guest suite with separate entrance.

Taylor, who purchased the home in 2015, is requesting the historical landmark status to make sure that the classic, historic home is preserved.

