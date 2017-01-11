Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 5:11 pm

Taylor Swift Wants to Make Her Home a Historical Landmark

Taylor Swift Wants to Make Her Home a Historical Landmark

Taylor Swift wants to turn her home into a local historical landmark!

The 27-year-old entertainer requested that her Beverly Hills home be considered by the Cultural Heritage Commission to receive the landmark status, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

The six-bedroom, five-bath mansion formally belonged to legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, who built it in 1934.

The home also features a library, card room, theatre and a guest suite with separate entrance.

Taylor, who purchased the home in 2015, is requesting the historical landmark status to make sure that the classic, historic home is preserved.

Also pictured: Taylor leaving her gym on Wednesday (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Taylor Swift

