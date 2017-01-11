Top Stories
Wed, 11 January 2017 at 10:36 am

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Joins TV Stars At Winter TCA 2017!

The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall brought his handsome self to the 2017 TCA last night!

The 36-year-old reality star suited up to attend Disney and ABC TV’s Winter TCA 2017 Party at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Viall

Nick was joined at the party by Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg and Elizabeth Henstridge, Scandal‘s Darby Stanchfield and Katie Lowes, and pregnant Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington.

Also in attendance at the celebration was The Catch‘s Mireille Enos, The GoldbergsWendi McLendon-Covey, Time After Time‘s Josh Bowman, Genesis Rodriguez and Freddie Stroma, and When We Rise‘s Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Guy Pearce and director-producer Dustin Lance Black.

65+ pictures inside of Nick Viall, Tracee Ellis Ross and more at the TCA 2017
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Anthony Anderson, Camilla Luddington, Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg, Darby Stanchfield, Dustin Lance Black, Elizabeth Henstridge, Felicity Huffman, Freddie Stroma, Genesis Rodriguez, Guy Pearce, Josh Bowman, Katie Lowes, Laurence Fishburne, Mary Louise Parker, Mireille Enos, Nick Viall, Rachel Griffiths, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wendi McLendon-Covey

