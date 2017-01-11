The Weeknd & Chance the Rapper Cover 'GQ'

Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd pose for GQ magazine’s February 2017 issue on separate covers.

Here’s what Chance had to share with the mag (The Weeknd‘s full story will be released tomorrow!):

On Kanye West‘s behavior: “I don’t think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality… I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself. But I’ve definitely seen Kanye do things where I was like, ‘I’d never do that’ I’ve always been able to defend Kanye… Like when he went onstage with Taylor, I was like…well…Beyoncé kind of deserved that. I’m rationalizing everything that he does, but I can’t say that in the same position I would do the same things… I always wanted to be more a person that people enjoy. Somebody that will make you laugh. I’m talking about just my personality, not necessarily how my music sounds. Because I believe I’m a disrupter like Kanye in a lot of ways.”

On his label-free approach to making music: “I go broke a lot. I go broke a lot because I have this understanding that whatever I put out there, if I really am doing what’s right, it’s going to be rewarding, you know? If I’m working on it––if I’m diligently working it––something will come back. And that’s how every project has been since I was in high school… everything has come back tenfold.”

For more from the entertainers, visit GQ.com.