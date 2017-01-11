Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Are We Living in Nazi Germany?' Tweet

On Wednesday (January 11), Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend himself against #GoldenShowerGate, and in doing so, compared this situation to Nazi Germany.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?,” Donald wrote on Twitter.

A lot of users on social media are rightfully upset, and taking to Twitter to respond to the tweet.

.@realDonaldTrump You hired an antisemitic chief strategist and are supported by an army of neo-Nazi trolls, so, yeah, the vibe is very 1934 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 11, 2017

