Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Are We Living in Nazi Germany?' Tweet
On Wednesday (January 11), Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend himself against #GoldenShowerGate, and in doing so, compared this situation to Nazi Germany.
“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?,” Donald wrote on Twitter.
A lot of users on social media are rightfully upset, and taking to Twitter to respond to the tweet.
.@realDonaldTrump You hired an antisemitic chief strategist and are supported by an army of neo-Nazi trolls, so, yeah, the vibe is very 1934
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump You. Are. Going. To. Regret. This. Tweet.
— Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Oh good lord, hun. If you can't handle a tabloid kerfuffle, you can't President. I know it's hard. I know. Shhhh. I know.
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're killing me, Mein Führer.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump man, "leak" is a really poor choice of words here.
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 11, 2017
At least, @realDonaldTrump this is a golden opportunity for you to shower them with indignation!
— Crecente (@crecenteb) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump in a crowded field, this stands out as one of your worst tweets
— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump this is the best performance piece I've ever seen
— Matt Richardson (@MattRichardson3) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're pissed about this leak of news streaming out? Worried urine trouble? Hey, at least you're #1. #1 all over the place.
— Aaron Gouveia (@DaddyFiles) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Please tell us more about how Nazis operate. pic.twitter.com/SDgqHEvJFl
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Some of your supporters WISH they were living in Nazi Germany!
— Kevin (@TheKevinDent) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Keep going Donald, we’re loving this.
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump you expect Americans to trust what Russia says over our own intelligence?? What is wrong with you??
— David Sugarman (@SugarmanSpeaks) January 11, 2017
@realDonaldTrump like Meryl Streep said, disrespect invites disrespect. If you start acting like a President, maybe we'll treat you like one
— Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Nazi Germany suppressed unflattering, dissenting info, kind of like what you’re trying to do.
— Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) January 11, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump don't worry, hair Trump. You'll be splashed over the headlines for a few days, but then it'll just be drips. Shake it off!
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 11, 2017
DO YOU MEAN "LEAK" AS IN #GOLDENSHOWERS KIND OF LEAK ? @realDonaldTrump
— JEREMY SCOTT (@ITSJEREMYSCOTT) January 11, 2017