Wed, 11 January 2017 at 10:22 am

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Are We Living in Nazi Germany?' Tweet

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Are We Living in Nazi Germany?' Tweet

On Wednesday (January 11), Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend himself against #GoldenShowerGate, and in doing so, compared this situation to Nazi Germany.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?,” Donald wrote on Twitter.

A lot of users on social media are rightfully upset, and taking to Twitter to respond to the tweet.

Click inside to read more reactions from Twitter users…

  • No Comment

    Donald J. Twitler is stupid af.

  • No Comment

    Donald J. Twitler is stupid af.

  • Chaz

    I think Donald has finally run out of straws to grasp. What an utter fool.

  • Do Tell

    Donald Trump should just take breather… relax…. get the blood pressure down. Then just simply and calmly state, “America, there is no truth to this lie” and go about his business. He always has to “fight” with someone.

  • Veronika

    Just shut the fuck up already you disgusting orange clown :D

