Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:34 pm

VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Kisses Stephen Colbert Twice On 'The Late Show'

If you weren’t watching closely, you may have missed Ryan Reynolds planting a big kiss on Andrew Garfield after he lost his 2017 Golden Globes award. One of the funniest moments!

While making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (January 10) in New York City, the 33-year-old Hacksaw Ridge star explained why he decided to give Ryan a smooch during the ceremony.

VIDEO: Watch the kiss between Ryan and Andrew right now!

“I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Andrew told Stephen. “It doesn’t matter. It’s how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn’t change anything in my heart.”

Stephen then responded with “You’re totally comfortable with kissing other men. Not everybody is but I’m totally comfortable to.” Very shortly after, the two shared proceeded to share not one gentle kiss, but two gentle kisses – Watch it all below!


Stephen Colbert Knows That Andrew Garfield Is A Gentle Lover

Click inside to watch the rest of Andrew Garfield’s appearance on The Late Show…


Andrew Garfield Went Quiet For A Week Preparing For ‘Silence’
