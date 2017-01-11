VIDEO: 'Better Call Saul' Promo Teases 'Breaking Bad' Star's Return!

Giancarlo Esposito‘s big return as meth powerhouse Gus Fring to the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul has just been teased in this new promo!

AMC debuted a brand new spot as a commercial for the fried chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos, which Gus used as a front for his meth business throughout several seasons on Breaking Bad.

You may remember, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Gus went head-to-head and Gus ended up getting blown up at a nursing home.

Season two of Better Call Saul teased the return of Gus, and this promo makes it seem all but confirmed.

Season three of the show is set to debut this spring.