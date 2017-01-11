Top Stories
Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:50 pm

VIDEO: 'Better Call Saul' Promo Teases 'Breaking Bad' Star's Return!

VIDEO: 'Better Call Saul' Promo Teases 'Breaking Bad' Star's Return!

Giancarlo Esposito‘s big return as meth powerhouse Gus Fring to the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul has just been teased in this new promo!

AMC debuted a brand new spot as a commercial for the fried chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos, which Gus used as a front for his meth business throughout several seasons on Breaking Bad.

You may remember, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Gus went head-to-head and Gus ended up getting blown up at a nursing home.

Season two of Better Call Saul teased the return of Gus, and this promo makes it seem all but confirmed.

Season three of the show is set to debut this spring.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here