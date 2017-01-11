Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 9:23 am

VIDEO: Celebrities Belt Out 'I Will Survive'

VIDEO: Celebrities Belt Out 'I Will Survive'

You have to watch this fun video of some big name celebrities singing Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” ahead of the 2017 Trump Inauguration.

Some of the stars to participate were Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Felicity Jones, Taraji P. Henson, and more, who each sang clips from the song in one big compilation.

“This is going to be interesting,” Andrew said ahead of his big performance of the song. “It may get too real.”

Watch the video of the performances below!
