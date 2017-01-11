VIDEO: Donald Trump Slams CNN Reporter During News Conference: 'You Are Fake News'

Donald Trump had an argument with a CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, during his press conference, and didn’t allow him to ask a question.

The President-elect slammed both CNN and Buzzfeed during his press conference for reporting on his “Golden Showers” scandal. Donald has since insisted it was a fake story.

“I am not gonna give you a question, you are fake news,” Trump told Jake during the press conference.

WATCH: "I am not gonna give you a question, you are fake news." @realDonaldTrump to reporter: https://t.co/7f0e7nqzua pic.twitter.com/KEHNZTvoHa — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2017

Click inside for another clip from his press conference…