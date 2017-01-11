Top Stories
Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in New Photos

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 12:34 pm

VIDEO: Donald Trump Slams CNN Reporter During News Conference: 'You Are Fake News'

VIDEO: Donald Trump Slams CNN Reporter During News Conference: 'You Are Fake News'

Donald Trump had an argument with a CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, during his press conference, and didn’t allow him to ask a question.

The President-elect slammed both CNN and Buzzfeed during his press conference for reporting on his “Golden Showers” scandal. Donald has since insisted it was a fake story.

“I am not gonna give you a question, you are fake news,” Trump told Jake during the press conference.

Click inside for another clip from his press conference…

Just Jared on Facebook
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 01
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 02
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 03
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 04
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 05
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 06
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 07
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 08
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 09
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 10
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 11
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 12
donald trump refuses to call on cnn reporter 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here