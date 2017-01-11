Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 6:16 pm

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Covers 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Theme Song

Ed Sheeran just proved that he can sing anything and make it sound amazing.

While making an appearance on Capital FM radio, the 25-year-old entertainer agreed to take a listener’s song request.

It turns out the listener wanted to hear Ed perform the iconic theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, originally rapped by Will Smith.

After a little hesitation, Ed agreed to sing it.

Of course, Ed put his own spin on the song, giving it an acoustic, melodic twist, and it sounded incredible!

Listen to Ed‘s entire cover below…
