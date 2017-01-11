VIDEO: Identical Twins Separated at Birth Reunite for First Time!

Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering are identical twins who were separated at birth and just met in person for the first time today (January 11) on Good Morning America.

The girls, who are now 10, were adopted from Chinese orphanages when they were babies.

Audrey’s mom, Jennifer Doering, discovered her daughter had a twin while looking for her “Finding Ad.” A “Finding Ad” is how a Chinese orphan is listed for adoption and comes with a photo, if they were abandoned, and more information. Jennifer was shocked when Audrey‘s “Finding Ad” had a photo of both the twins together.

“It was unbelievable, this is stuff you read about … how could it really be that there are two of them?” Jennifer said. “As soon as I had that picture I was desperate to find out who that other child was.”

The reunion will definitely make you cry – so have tissues handy!