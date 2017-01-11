VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Plays Humannequins With Queen Latifah, Wayne Coyne & Fred Armisen!

Jimmy Fallon has taken the Mannequin Challenge craze to a whole new level with his brand new Tonight Show game Humannequins!

On last night’s (January 10) episode, the 42-year-old host and guest Queen Latifah teamed up against Flaming Lips‘ frontman Wayne Coyne and Fred Armisen for a wacky version of Charades, where instead of acting out clues, they move each other into positions like mannequins.

Queen Latifah also promoted her brand new FOX show Star and Fred talked about his acclaimed sketch comedy series Portlandia, which kicked off its seventh season last week.

Humannequins with Queen Latifah, Wayne Coyne and Fred Armisen

Queen Latifah and Jimmy Serenaded Resort Guests in Jamaica



