Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 5:00 am

VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Shares Her Recipe For Chia Seed Pudding!

VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Shares Her Recipe For Chia Seed Pudding!

Karlie Kloss hits the streets as she heads to an event on Tuesday night (January 10) in New York City.

The 24-year-old model looked pretty in a striped dress as she stepped out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Earlier that day, Karlie shared a new cooking video to her “Klossy” blog.

in the video, Karlie shares her recipe for her quick and easy chia seed pudding.

Check it out below!


Chocolate & Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding | Karlie Kloss

Also pictured inside: Karlie chatting on the phone on Monday afternoon (January 9) in NYC.
Photos: INSTAR, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Karlie Kloss

