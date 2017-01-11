Wed, 11 January 2017 at 5:00 am
VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Shares Her Recipe For Chia Seed Pudding!
Karlie Kloss hits the streets as she heads to an event on Tuesday night (January 10) in New York City.
The 24-year-old model looked pretty in a striped dress as she stepped out for the night.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss
Earlier that day, Karlie shared a new cooking video to her “Klossy” blog.
in the video, Karlie shares her recipe for her quick and easy chia seed pudding.
Check it out below!
Chocolate & Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding | Karlie Kloss
Also pictured inside: Karlie chatting on the phone on Monday afternoon (January 9) in NYC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: INSTAR, AKM-GSI Posted to: Karlie Kloss
Sponsored Links by ZergNet