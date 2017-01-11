Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 9:50 pm

VIDEO: Michael's Alive in New Trailer for 'Prison Break' Season 5!

Prison Break is coming back – and so is Michael!

The new trailer for season five of the hit prison show was just released and it shows fans that Michael (played by Wentworth Miller) is alive, but has found himself captured the Middle East.

Prison Break was originally canceled back in 2009 before announcing last year that the show will return for a limited-episode run premiering this April.

Season 5 of Prison Break is set to premiere on Tuesday (April 4) on FOX.

Watch the new trailer below!


