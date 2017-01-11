Top Stories
Wed, 11 January 2017 at 9:00 am

VIDEO: Octavia Spencer Went Commando at the Golden Globes & Told Casey Affleck on the Red Carpet!

VIDEO: Octavia Spencer Went Commando at the Golden Globes & Told Casey Affleck on the Red Carpet!

Octavia Spencer dances her way on stage at The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The Hidden Figures star spoke about why she was glowing and so happy at the 2017 Golden Globes this past weekend – and it was because she was wearing “a lot less underwear!”

“My feet don’t hurt, and I am not cinched!” Octavia said about her tuxedo at the Globes. Octavia told a story about how she bumped into Casey Affleck on the red carpet and told him all about going commando!

Also pictured inside: Octavia and Hidden FiguresJanelle Monae and Pharrell Williams at the LA Promise Fund Screening of the movie at the USC Galen Center on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles

Click inside to watch more from Octavia Spencer….
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros; Photos: Getty
