Wed, 11 January 2017 at 10:01 am

VIDEO: President Obama Reacts to Donald Trump Russia Story

VIDEO: President Obama Reacts to Donald Trump Russia Story

President Obama was interviewed by NBC just as news broke that Russia had allegedly compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old current President said he had not yet seen the reports.

“As a matter of principle and national security I don’t comment on classified information,” the President stated.

“I ordered a report about Russia’s involvement in the hacking of the DNC, and passing on that information to Wikileaks because, I felt it was important now that the election was over for everybody to understand exactly what happened, in order to prevent it from happening again, in order to make sure we’re working effectively with our allies, so that misinformation and cyberattacks don’t end up undermining democratic structures around the world,” the President said.

“My hope is that this work will continue after I leave; that Congress in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports, that the President-elect and his administration — in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports — will take it seriously and now get to work reinforcing those mechanisms that we can use to protect our democracy,” he added, declining to really comment on the nature of the reports.

Donald has repeatedly denied the story that Russia has any compromising information on him, calling it “fake news.”

Watch the interview below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Donald Trump

