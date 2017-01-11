Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 1:50 am

VIDEO: Seth Meyers Grills Kellyanne Conway in an Interview About Trump

VIDEO: Seth Meyers Grills Kellyanne Conway in an Interview About Trump

Seth Meyers interviewed Donald Trump‘s campaign manager and future counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, and grilled her on some important issues happening right now in the political world.

The talk show host kicked off the interview by asking Conway about the report that came out earlier that day on Tuesday (January 10) that alleged Russia has compromising info about Trump.

Some of the other points he hit were Trump‘s Twitter account and if we will ever get to see his tax returns while he is in office. Watch below!


Seth Meyers Interviews Kellyanne Conway About President-Elect Trump
seth meyers kellyanne conway interview 01
seth meyers kellyanne conway interview 02

Photos: NBC
