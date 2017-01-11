Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 2:14 am

'Walking Dead' Season 7B Gets Official Synopsis & Photos!

'Walking Dead' Season 7B Gets Official Synopsis & Photos!

The Walking Dead is set to return for the second half of season seven next month and the first photos and an official synopsis have been revealed!

While Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group spent the first half of the season under the rules of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the second half of the season will focus on them preparing to go to war with him.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable.

We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.”

Make sure to catch the 7B premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm on AMC!
Just Jared on Facebook
walking dead season 7b gets official synopsis photos 01
walking dead season 7b gets official synopsis photos 02
walking dead season 7b gets official synopsis photos 03

Photos: AMC
Posted to: Alanna Masterson, Andrew Lincoln, Chandler Riggs, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Television, Walking Dead

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here