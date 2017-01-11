'Walking Dead' Season 7B Gets Official Synopsis & Photos!

The Walking Dead is set to return for the second half of season seven next month and the first photos and an official synopsis have been revealed!

While Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group spent the first half of the season under the rules of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the second half of the season will focus on them preparing to go to war with him.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose – to defeat Negan – it won’t come easy. More importantly, victory will require more than Alexandria. They need the numbers of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, but, similar to how Rick felt, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) do not want bloodshed. To convince them otherwise will take more than speeches. The lengths Rick and the group will have to go to in order to find weapons, food and new fighters is nothing short of remarkable.

We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.”

Make sure to catch the 7B premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm on AMC!