Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

Donald Trump‘s team has been trying to book performers and celebrities for his upcoming 2017 Presidential Inauguration…but many musicians have turned down the invites.

Over the past several weeks, some celebs have come forward to reveal they have turned down Donald Trump‘s offer, while others have just reportedly turned down offers but haven’t confirmed anything publicly.

Donald‘s inauguration will happen on January 20, 2017, which is just over a week away. Just a few hours ago, Donald told the press that it is going to be a “very, very elegant day.”

