Will Smith Could Star in Disney's 'Dumbo' Live-Action Movie!

Will Smith is in talks to star in Tim Burton‘s upcoming Dumbo remake, which is a live-action adaptation of the 1941 Disney movie!

While casting is definitely not set, Will would join the ranks of A-list stars who’ve taken on Disney live action roles. In the past several years, Angelina Jolie has starred as Maleficent, Johnny Depp starred in the Alice in Wonderland films, and Emma Stone is attached to star as 101 Dalmations‘ Cruella De Ville.

It’s unclear what role Will would be playing. Deadline reports that a number of hurdles would have to be addressed including his busy filming schedule.