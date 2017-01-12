Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 11:49 pm

Adele Braves the Rain to Go Grocery Shopping

Adele Braves the Rain to Go Grocery Shopping

Adele makes a rare appearance as she runs errands around town!

The 28-year-old Grammy winning entertainer went without makeup and wore a chic trench coat as she was spotted going grocery shopping on Thursday afternoon (January 12) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adele

Rumors have been swirling that Adele and her longtime love Simon Konecki reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony after she was spotted wearing a gold ring.

Adele and Simon have been together for over five years and share a four-year-old son Angelo together.

10+ pictures inside of Adele going grocery shopping…
