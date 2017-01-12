Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

'American Horror Story' Renewed for Seasons 8 & 9 by FX!

American Horror Story has been renewed for not only one, but two additional seasons by FX!

The seventh season has not even aired yet, but was picked up earlier. Season six – AHS: Roanoke – wrapped up over the fall.

American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment ‘Roanoke’ — it remains as vital today as when ‘Murder House’ stunned audiences six years ago,” John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated ‘American Horror Story’ for years to come.”

No casting or themes have been announced at this time.
