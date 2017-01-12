Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 12:33 pm

Andrew Garfield Says It's 'Been Bliss' Watching Ex-Girlfriend Emma Stone's 'La La Land' Success!

Andrew Garfield Says It's 'Been Bliss' Watching Ex-Girlfriend Emma Stone's 'La La Land' Success!

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone split over a year ago, but he still has much love for his ex-girlfriend and couldn’t be more proud of her La La Land success!

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” the-33-year-old actor recently expressed while promoting his film Hacksaw Ridge on Vanity Fair‘s Little Gold Men podcast.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

“There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” Andrew added. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Pictured: Andrew all suited up while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening (January 11) in New York City.
Photos: NBC
