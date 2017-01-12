Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 1:35 pm

Ashley Graham 'Can't Stand' Plus-Sized Model Questions Anymore

Ashley Graham does a very racy photo shoot for V magazine’s new issue 105.

Here’s what the 28-year-old model had to share during her interview with Chelsea Handler:

On being asked what it’s like being a plus size model: “I can’t stand that question anymore. I mean, I’ve been doing this now for 17 years and I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve spoken up about the label ‘plus-size.’ I don’t think women should be labeled at all. I think that it’s completely divisive. But, for whatever reason, I am the one that has been given the opportunity to be on so many covers and to have a voice. I don’t take that lightly and I think that being the voice and face for so many women that haven’t been represented— in fashion, or film, or TV—is encouraging, it’s amazing. Some days I forget that and then someone comes to me crying and says, ‘Because of you, I wore shorts today,’ or I’ll get an email that says, ‘I had sex with my husband with the lights on.’ At those moments, I’m like, Wow, you are changing people’s lives, and you’re doing it by just being yourself.”

On her strongest quality: “I think one of my best qualities is being able to have a vulnerable moment with anybody. I don’t think that there is anyone that I can’t speak to. I’ve lived in Texas, Georgia, Arkansas, New Hampshire, Nebraska, and I’ve learned to talk to all different types of people because, when you move, you have to make new friends in a new community. That experience didn’t just transform me into a talkative, happy person, it made me value and appreciate getting to know other people on a very personal level.”

For more from Ashley, visit Vmagazine.com.
Credit: Steven Klein for V Magazine
