Ashton Kutcher Supports Natalie Portman After Revealing He Made A Lot More for 'No Strings Attached'

Natalie Portman is getting Ashton Kutcher‘s support after she spoke out about their No Strings Attached pay scale disparity.

“Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached. I knew and I went along with it,” Natalie recently revealed. The movie was released in 2011.

Ashton took to Twitter this week to send his support to Natalie after speaking out about the disparity.

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!,” Ashton tweeted.