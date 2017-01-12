Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 10:32 am

Ashton Kutcher Supports Natalie Portman After Revealing He Made A Lot More for 'No Strings Attached'

Natalie Portman is getting Ashton Kutcher‘s support after she spoke out about their No Strings Attached pay scale disparity.

Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached. I knew and I went along with it,” Natalie recently revealed. The movie was released in 2011.

Ashton took to Twitter this week to send his support to Natalie after speaking out about the disparity.

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!,” Ashton tweeted.
  • Cruizin1960

    Here’s a question that needs to be answered. Would Portman have brought in as much box office for this movie as Kutcher? If so, then they should have been paid the same…if not, her value to the film is not as great.

