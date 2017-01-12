Ben Affleck Says Ex Jennifer Garner is the 'Best Cook' He Knows!

Ben Affleck has nothing but praise for his estranged wife Jennifer Garner!

The 44-year-old chatted with Us Weekly about his new film Live By Night.

During the interview, Ben talked about holidays with his family – including younger brother Casey Affleck and his three kids with Jen – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

Ben shared that Jen does all the cooking while he’s on clean up duty!

“Jen is a really great cook. She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year – it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook,” Ben said.

Also pictured inside: Jen running errands in the rain on Tuesday afternoon (January 10) in Brentwood. The next day, Jen was spotted with her hands full as she chatted on the phone in Los Angeles.