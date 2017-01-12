Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017

Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo with Mom Carrie Fisher, Says She Will Always be in Her Head & Heart

Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo with Mom Carrie Fisher, Says She Will Always be in Her Head & Heart

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher with another sweet throwback photo.

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable” -Carrie Fisher. Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart,” Billie captioned the below photo on Instagram.

Back in December, Billie‘s mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day apart from one another.

Since the passing, Billie has been leaning on rumored boyfriend and Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner during this difficult time.
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
