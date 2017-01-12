Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 11:33 pm

Celine Dion Shares Adorable Family Photo from the Holidays!

Celine Dion Shares Adorable Family Photo from the Holidays!

Celine Dion is giving her fans a rare look inside her family’s home in this adorable photo from the holidays!

The singer took to Instagram to share a memory from the holidays before getting back to work on her Vegas residency. Celine is resuming performances for the new year on Tuesday (January 17).

“Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!” she captioned the image, which features her and her three kids – Rene-Charles, 15, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy – sitting in front of their Christmas tree.

A photo posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Celine Dion, Eddy Angelil, Nelson Angelil, Rene Angelil, Rene-Charles Angelil

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here