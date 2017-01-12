Charlie Sheen on Feud With Rihanna: 'She Abandoned Common Courtesy & Common Sense'

Uh-oh… it looks like there’s still some bad blood between Charlie Sheen and Rihanna!

The 51-year-old actor recently opened up about a Twitter feud he allegedly had with the 28-year-old singer back in May 2014.

“Oh, that b–ch,” Charlie said on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (January 11) while promoting his new film Mad Families. “She abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”

Charlie says he was at a restaurant celebrating his then-fiancée’s, Scottine Sheen (formerly Brett Rossi), birthday when he spotted Rihanna at a nearby table.

After asking Rihanna if he could introduce his fiancee to her, Charlie says Rihanna refused due to the crowds of paparazzi outside.

“See ya on the way down…and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you,” Charlie tweeted at the time. “Clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who’ve gone before you. I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant.”

Rihanna reportedly responded by changing her Twitter header to a photo of her signing an autograph for a fan, with Charlie‘s head on the fan’s body.

Watch the video below to see what else Charlie had to say about Rihanna and his former co-stars Selma Blair, Lindsay Lohan, Jenny McCarthy and Heather Locklear.



Charlie Sheen – Watch What Happens Live