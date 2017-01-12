Deepika Padukone Brings 'xXx' Home to India with Vin Diesel!

Deepika Padukone poses with her co-star Vin Diesel at a press conference for their movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Thursday (January 12) at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai, India.

The 31-year-old actress, who is one of the biggest stars in India, brought her new film to her home country along with Vin and director DJ Caruso.

The stars attended a fan event that night and were seen wearing traditional skirts at one point.

Vin and Deepika got a warm welcome from fans when they arrived at the airport earlier that day. See all of the photos in the gallery!

FYI: Deepika is wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee dress at the press conference.