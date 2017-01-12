Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 9:03 pm

Deepika Padukone Brings 'xXx' Home to India with Vin Diesel!

Deepika Padukone Brings 'xXx' Home to India with Vin Diesel!

Deepika Padukone poses with her co-star Vin Diesel at a press conference for their movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Thursday (January 12) at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai, India.

The 31-year-old actress, who is one of the biggest stars in India, brought her new film to her home country along with Vin and director DJ Caruso.

The stars attended a fan event that night and were seen wearing traditional skirts at one point.

Vin and Deepika got a warm welcome from fans when they arrived at the airport earlier that day. See all of the photos in the gallery!

FYI: Deepika is wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee dress at the press conference.
Just Jared on Facebook
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 01
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 02
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 03
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 04
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 05
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 06
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 07
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 08
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 09
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 10
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 11
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 12
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 13
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 14
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 15
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 16
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 17
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 18
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 19
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 20
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 21
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 22
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 23
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 24
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 25
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 26
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 27
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 28
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 29
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 30
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 31
deepika padukone brings xxx home to india with vin diesel 32

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here