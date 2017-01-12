Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 3:47 pm

Did Katie Holmes Join The Cast of 'Oceans Eight'?

Did Katie Holmes Join The Cast of 'Oceans Eight'?

Katie Holmes may be making a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted walking around on set of the film and heading to the makeup trailer on Wednesday night (January 11) in New York City.

Her BFF, designer Zac Posen, was also seen on set.

According to the Daily Mail, it may be for a rumored Met Gala scene, which would make sense since Katie and Zac usually attend together.

Stars Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sarah Paulson also filmed that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes set oceans 8 nyc 01
katie holmes set oceans 8 nyc 02
katie holmes set oceans 8 nyc 03
katie holmes set oceans 8 nyc 04
katie holmes set oceans 8 nyc 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Katie Holmes, Movies, Ocean's Eight, Sarah Paulson, Zac Posen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here