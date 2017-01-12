Did Katie Holmes Join The Cast of 'Oceans Eight'?

Katie Holmes may be making a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted walking around on set of the film and heading to the makeup trailer on Wednesday night (January 11) in New York City.

Her BFF, designer Zac Posen, was also seen on set.

According to the Daily Mail, it may be for a rumored Met Gala scene, which would make sense since Katie and Zac usually attend together.

Stars Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sarah Paulson also filmed that day.