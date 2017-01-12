Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Deluxe Album Will Include 4 Extra Songs

More details are emerging about Ed Sheeran‘s new album Divide.

The deluxe version of the 25-year-old singer’s new record will include an additional four songs, titled “Barcelona,” “Bibia Be Ye Ye,” “Nancy Mulligan,” and “Save Myself.”

Divide will drop on March 3. He already released the first two songs, “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You,” the latter of which broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify with 7,940,950 streams.

“First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough,” Ed said in a statement. “My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Pictured: Ed stops by The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.

Ed Sheeran – Divide

1. Eraser

2. Castle On The Hill

3. Dive

4. Shape Of You

5. Perfect

6. Galway Girl

7. Happier

8. New Man

9. Hearts Don’t Break Around Here

10. What Do I Know?

11. How Would You Feel (Paean)

12. Supermarket Flowers

DELUXE EDITION

13. Barcelona

14. Bibia Be Ye Ye

15. Nancy Mulligan

16. Save Myself