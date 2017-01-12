Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 2:26 pm

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Deluxe Album Will Include 4 Extra Songs

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Deluxe Album Will Include 4 Extra Songs

More details are emerging about Ed Sheeran‘s new album Divide.

The deluxe version of the 25-year-old singer’s new record will include an additional four songs, titled “Barcelona,” “Bibia Be Ye Ye,” “Nancy Mulligan,” and “Save Myself.”

Divide will drop on March 3. He already released the first two songs, “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You,” the latter of which broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify with 7,940,950 streams.

“First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough,” Ed said in a statement. “My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Pictured: Ed stops by The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.

Click inside to see the full track list for Divide…

Ed Sheeran – Divide

1. Eraser
2. Castle On The Hill
3. Dive
4. Shape Of You
5. Perfect
6. Galway Girl
7. Happier
8. New Man
9. Hearts Don’t Break Around Here
10. What Do I Know?
11. How Would You Feel (Paean)
12. Supermarket Flowers

DELUXE EDITION
13. Barcelona
14. Bibia Be Ye Ye
15. Nancy Mulligan
16. Save Myself
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran divide track list deluxe 01
ed sheeran divide track list deluxe 02
ed sheeran divide track list deluxe 03
ed sheeran divide track list deluxe 04
ed sheeran divide track list deluxe 05

Photos: Greg Williams, Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here